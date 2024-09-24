Porzingis gives positive update on his injury rehab for Celtics

The Boston Celtics won't have Kristaps Porzingis starting at center when they host the New York Knicks and raise their 2024 NBA championship banner at TD Garden on Oct. 22.

But it's possible the 7-foot-2 big man could be back on the floor before the calendar turns to 2025 as he rehabs from a left ankle injury.

"The expectation is sometime in December," Porzingis told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "But I'm feeling really good and I'm working towards hopefully playing earlier than that."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wasn't as eager to give a definitive timeline, but does sound pleased with the progress Porzingis' is making to get back on the court.

"(The injury is) unique enough that we won't obviously rush anything," Stevens told Shelburne. "But I would say that if we have a timeline in our head, we're very, very encouraged by where he is."

Porzingis played fantastic in his first season with the Celtics.

He averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He played in 56 regular season games, then missed 12 of the team's 19 playoff games after suffering a leg injury in the first round against the Miami Heat. Porzingis returned in the NBA Finals and gave a great performance in a Game 1 win. He suffered his current injury in Game 2 of the series, although he did make an appearance in the title-clinching Game 5.

The Celtics can and should be patient with Porzigins. He sounds pretty eager to get back, which is understandable, but this process shouldn't be rushed. Even though the C's had plenty of success without him last season, he's still a very important piece to this roster and makes the team so much tougher to beat when he's on the floor.

Al Horford is more than capable of stepping in as the starting center while Porzingis is out. Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. can give quality minutes in that spot, too.

Follow NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics Media Day throughout Tuesday in the video player below: