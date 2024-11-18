Celtics reveal positive Porzingis injury update, next step for rehab

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is making very good progress in his recovery from a leg injury suffered during the 2024 NBA Finals, and the team announced a positive update on his rehab process Monday.

Porzingis "has reached the next phase in his recovery," the team said in a statement. "As part of his rehab plan, Porzingis and Celtics forward Xavier Tillman will be assigned to practice with the Maine Celtics at the Auerbach Center (Monday) afternoon. Following this practice, they will be recalled to the Boston Celtics, where Porzingis will continue to ramp up his workload."

The Celtics did not give an updated timetable on when Porzingis could make his season debut. Porzingis told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in October that "the expectation is sometime in December."

Porzingis underwent surgery to address the injury in the offseason.

The 7-foot-2 center averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Celtics. The C's went 49-15, including the playoffs, when Porzingis played during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Celtics will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup group stage game at TD Garden. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.