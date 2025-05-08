Porzingis opens up about illness that's limited him in Celtics-Knicks

What's wrong with Kristaps Porzingis?

That's been a pressing question since Monday night, when the Boston Celtics big man exited Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks due to an illness.

After the Celtics' loss to the Knicks in Game 2 on Wednesday night, Porzingis provided some answers.

"Yeah, I'm dealing with some -- I don't know how to call it, but just not feeling my best at all," Porzingis told reporters following Boston's heartbreaking 91-90 defeat at TD Garden. "It just kills me inside that it's happening in this moment."

Porzingis, who went scoreless over 13 minutes in Game 1 before coming out in the second quarter, made more of an impact in Game 2 with eight points on 3 of 5 shooting with four rebounds. He was on the court for just 13:53 minutes, however, and still didn't look like his usual self.

"It's a tough moment for me to not be able to be with guys," Porzingis said, adding that he's been "super appreciative" of the support he's received both inside the organization and from fans as he navigates his illness.

"It's not an injury or anything, but just not feeling my best. It's tough for me, honestly, but who cares? Nobody feels sorry for us, sorry for me, and we have keep going."

Porzingis missed eight consecutive games in late February and early March due a viral upper respiratory illness, and appeared to confirm speculation that his current condition is tied to that original issue.

"Probably. Probably," Porzingis said when asked if the two illnesses are related. "I've had ups and downs up until this point, and just now had a big crash. My energy, my everything hasn't been good.

"But who cares? Have to look forward, and we'll get better from this point on."

The Celtics certainly could use Porzingis' energy. The C's became the first team in the NBA's play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to lose two games in the same postseason when leading by 20-plus points, per Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe, and looked flat and disjointed in the fourth quarter of both Game 1 and Game 2.

Porzingis played a key role in Boston's regular-season success against the Knicks, averaging 22.4 points per game versus his former team since coming to Boston while making 50 percent of his 3-pointers (26 for 52). But it's clear that version of Porzingis hasn't been present at TD Garden in this series to date.

The series shifts to New York on Saturday for Game 3, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

