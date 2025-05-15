BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis' struggles to stay on the court continued Wednesday night, and it sounds like his health issues were more pronounced this time around.

The Celtics big man logged just 12 minutes in Game 5 of Boston's second-round playoff series with the New York Knicks at TD Garden and didn't play at all in the second half. He finished with just one point on 0 for 3 shooting with one rebound and one block.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla shared a concerning update on Porzingis when asked about the big man's limited minutes.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I mean, he couldn't breathe," Mazzulla said after Boston's series-extending, 127-102 win. "So, he was available if absolutely necessary."

Porzingis started the game and played 7:38 minutes in the first quarter. He was used sparingly in the second quarter, however, and came to a mutual agreement with Mazzulla at halftime.

"That was just a decision between me and him," Mazzulla said of Porzingis' absence in the second half. "He was having difficulties breathing. But he wanted to be out there, and if we absolutely needed him, we would have been able to go to him and rely on him."

Porzingis' health difficulties stem from a viral respiratory illness that forced him to miss eight consecutive games in late February and early March. According to the C's big man, he's still feeling the effects of that illness in the form of depleted energy and breathing issues.

"I've had ups and downs up until this point, and just now had a big crash," Porzingis said after Game 2. "My energy, my everything hasn't been good."

Porzingis played just 13 minutes in Game 1, 14 minutes in Game 2 and 19 minutes in Game 3 before delivering his "best" performance of the series in Game 4: a seven-point, four-rebound effort in 24 minutes. It's clear the 29-year-old is very far from full strength, however.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Kornet stepped up in a huge way in Game 5, racking up 10 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven blocks in 25 minutes of action. Kornet's efforts were a big reason why Boston out-rebounded the Knicks 44-40 on Wednesday night after getting killed on the glass in Game 4.

With a must-win Game 6 set for Friday night in New York, don't be surprised if we see more of Kornet going forward, with Porzingis only being deployed on an "as needed" basis.

Tip-off for Game 6 is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.