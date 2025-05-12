These Celtics stats at MSG should make fans confident entering Game 4

The Boston Celtics have played pretty well at TD Garden over the last 25 years, both in the regular season and playoffs. In fact, they've closed out two championships (2008, 2024) on the parquet floor during that span.

But they've actually performed even better, based on win percentage, at a different Garden over that stretch.

The C's resume their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks with Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Celtics trail 2-1 in the series, but Boston fans should feel pretty confident entering this pivotal matchup because the C's have played fantastic at MSG -- not only this season but since the turn of the century.

The Celtics have a better winning percentage at MSG than they do at TD Garden over the last 25 years.

The Celtics are 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 17 points at MSG this season, including Saturday's 115-93 win in Game 3.

Boston has won five straight games at MSG overall, with its last loss in that building coming on Feb. 27, 2023.

The Celtics aren't just a good team at MSG, they have dominated almost everywhere away from home lately. Boston's 33-8 road record this season was tied for the second-best in league history.

Road teams are 10-4 in the conference semifinals so far this year. Can the Celtics make it 11-4 on Monday night? There are many stats and trends that would suggest their chances are pretty good.