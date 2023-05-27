Kevin Millar has special message for Celtics before Game 6 vs. Heat

Kevin Millar is one of the main characters from the 2004 Boston Red Sox' historic 0-3 comeback to beat the rival New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

It was Millar who famously told The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy "Don't let us win today" ahead of Game 4. The Red Sox won that night, and the next three games to become the first MLB team ever to win a best-of-7 series after trailing 0-3.

The Boston Celtics are trying to become the first NBA team ever to overcome an 0-3 deficit. They are halfway toward that goal entering Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Game 6 could be the tougher of the two matchups the Celtics still need to win. It's on the road, and the Heat are 7-1 at home in the 2023 playoffs.

Millar has a message for the Celtics ahead of Saturday night's pivotal game in Miami. Check out in the video below, via CBS's Dan Roche:

Millar also told NBA TV on Saturday that he thinks Game 6 is a must-win for the Heat, given how difficult it would be to win Game 7 in Boston This is an opinion shared by others in the sports world, too, including TNT's Charles Barkley.

“This is a must-win for the Heat.” 👀@KMillar15 on tonight's BOS/MIA ECF Game 6! pic.twitter.com/AM6uD0yFzM — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2023

If the Celtics win Game 6, they'll become just the fourth NBA team ever to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games of the series. The first three teams all lost Game 7 on the road. If the C's play a Game 7, it'll be at TD Garden in Boston.