Kenneth Lofton Jr. joining Celtics' Summer League squad: Report

The Boston Celtics just added more girth to their NBA Summer League roster in Las Vegas.

Former Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has joined the Celtics' 2025 Summer League squad, The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reports.

Lofton (who is not related to former MLB player Kenny Lofton, for the record) began his NBA career in Memphis after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2022. He played a total of 45 games at the NBA level over the next two seasons, bouncing from Memphis to Philly to Utah while spending time with each franchise's G League club.

Lofton spent the 2024-25 season overseas, playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Built like a bowling ball at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he should bring plenty of energy to Las Vegas this summer.

The Celtics recently added Hayden Gray, an undrafted guard out of UC San Diego who led college basketball in steals last season, to a Summer League squad that includes several non-roster invitees.

The biggest question for the Summer C's is whether first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez will join the team in Las Vegas. Gonzalez told reporters he hopes to participate in the Summer League, but he just finished his season with Real Madrid, so it's possible the team decides to manage his minutes.

Here's a look at the Celtics' current Summer League roster -- which likely will get a few more additions before their first game on July 10 -- followed by their Summer League schedule.

Celtics Summer League roster

*Availability to be determined.

Celtics Summer League schedule