Kayla Burton joins NBC Sports Boston as multiplatform host

NEEDHAM, MA, July 16, 2024 -- NBC Sports Boston announced today that multiplatform host/reporter and Boston native Kayla Burton has joined the network. In her new role with NBC Sports Boston, Burton will contribute her multiplatform experience to NBC Sports Boston’s variety of existing content and shows, as well as new network initiatives.

“We are thrilled to have Kayla join us as a member of the NBC Sports Boston team,” said Kevin Miller, Vice President of Content Creation & Strategy, NBC Sports Boston. “Kayla’s infectious energy for storytelling and her passion for the area as a Boston native, combined with her multiplatform experiences, will be essential as we continue to evolve our content and connect with our audiences.”

“I am truly honored and excited to be working with NBC Sports Boston, where I'm back home covering the sports city of champions,” said Burton. “Being born and raised in the Boston area, I have a sincere passion for its fan base, community, and sports franchises. As a journalist, I enjoy storytelling with accuracy and authenticity. I love it here and cannot wait to get started.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Prior to NBC Sports Boston, Burton spent several years as a host and reporter for both collegiate and professional sports. She most recently spent time at ESPN where she served as a college football sideline reporter. Prior to that, she was with NFL Media where she served a multi-platform role across NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. Prior to her time at NFL Network, Burton spent time in various roles with Western Mass News based in Springfield, Mass., including sports/news anchor, reporter, and content producer. She also presented Channel 5’s NFL coverage in the UK.

Burton graduated from Lehigh University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and a minor in Africana Studies. While at Lehigh, she was a standout for the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball team. She then went on to earn her Master’s degree from Syracuse Newhouse School.

Burton’s move to NBC Sports Boston will bring her back to her deep Boston roots. Burton spent her childhood years living in Hopkinton, MA and then Newton, MA. Her family has always been involved with and passionate about sports. Her grandfather, Ron, was the first ever pick of the AFL’s Boston Patriots and played six seasons with the team. Her father, Steve, played football at Northwestern and has been a sports anchor/reporter in Boston since 1988. Her brother played football in college, and her two sisters played college basketball. Her sister Veronica continued her basketball career post-college and is currently playing with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Fans can follow Burton on social media at @Kayb2 (Instagram), Kay_Breezy22 (X) and Kayla Burton (Facebook).

About NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston reaches more than 4 million households in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Programming includes the Boston Celtics, Arbella Early Edition, Boston Sports Tonight, Celtics Post Up, Connecticut Sun, Monday Night Patriots, Quick Slants, Football Day in New England including pre and post-game programs surrounding all Patriots games, CAA football, basketball and more.

NBCSportsBoston.com and all of the networks’ social media channels (@NBCSBoston) provide continuous news, video and in-depth, up-to-the-minute coverage of New England sports. Visit NBCSportsBoston.com for more information. Check local listings for the specific channel location for your area.