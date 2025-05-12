Celtics taking ‘us against the world' mindset into pivotal road Game 4

The Boston Celtics need to win Game 4 on the road in front of a rabid Madison Square Garden crowd to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against the New York Knicks in their second-round playoff series.

On paper, that seems like a tough spot. But recent history suggests this is exactly where the Celtics want to be.

Boston won 80.5 percent of its road games during the regular seasons (33-8), good for a new franchise record and a better win percentage than it had at TD Garden (23-18 record, 68.3 percent). After blowing 20-point leads at home in Games 1 and 2 of this series, the Celtics turned into a juggernaut at MSG in Game 3, rolling to a 115-93 win over the Knicks to bring the series to 2-1.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

So, what makes the C's so effective on the road? Veteran guard Jrue Holiday was asked about his team's mindset Monday ahead of Game 4 in New York.

"It's us against the world," Holiday told reporters. "We kind of embrace that mentality, just knowing that in the arena, it's going to be (hostile). We know in a lot of places, we do have fans that travel with us, and we also try to respect that, knowing that and going into somebody else's house. We want to represent our city as well."

The Celtics have had a target on their backs all season as the reigning NBA champions and certainly don't have many fans outside Boston in their corner against an underdog Knicks team that hasn't reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

But it shouldn't be surprising that a group coached by Joe Mazzulla -- who actively seeks out adversity and said his team needs to "tap into (its) darkness" after Game 3 -- is embracing an "us versus them" mindset.

"You wouldn’t want to be in any other position as a competitor,” guard Payton Pritchard said after Game 3. “This is the best moment you can be in, down 2-0, backs against the wall. You just bring it."

While the Celtics brought it Saturday, they should be prepared for a counterpunch from the Knicks, who shot just 5 for 25 from 3-point range in Game 3 and likely will be better in Game 4 in front of their home crowd.

But Holiday and C's plan on playing with the same sense of urgency on the road that they have all season.

“I think that everybody on this team felt the same way about the first two games,” he added. “So I don’t think that was needed to be said. I think we all had the same type of energy. We all knew what was at stake."

Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, and NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.