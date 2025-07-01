Celtics to sign forward Josh Minott to two-year deal: Report

The Boston Celtics made another depth addition Tuesday in NBA free agency.

After reportedly agreeing to a two-year contract with big man Luka Garza on Monday, the Celtics are signing his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Josh Minott to a two-year contract worth $5 million, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a team option for the 2026-27 season, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Minott, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per game off Minnesota's bench last season.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

So far in free agency, the Celtics have reportedly added Garza and Minott while losing prized big man Luke Kornet to the San Antonio Spurs.

Veteran center Al Horford remains on the market with Boston in need of frontcourt reinforcements. Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, leaving Garza and Neemias Queta as the only centers on the Celtics' roster.

Updated Celtics depth chart

Here's a look at Boston's depth chart after adding Garza. New additions are listed in bold.

Guards: Derrick White, Anfernee Simons , Payton Pritchard, JD Davison

Derrick White, , Payton Pritchard, JD Davison Wings: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Georges Niang , Josh Minott, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Miles Norris, Jayson Tatum*

Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, , Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Miles Norris, Jayson Tatum* Bigs: Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman

*Tatum is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season while recovering from Achilles surgery.