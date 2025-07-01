Forsberg: Minott brings ‘relentless' energy, ‘elite nickname' to Celtics

The Boston Celtics made another minor addition on Tuesday, but one that could prove to be another shrewd move by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Josh Minott reportedly will sign a two-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics in free agency. The 22-year-old forward played sparingly over three seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves bench, averaging 2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 5.0 minutes over 93 career games. But according to NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg, those numbers don't tell the full story about the Memphis product.

Forsberg shared his take on the Minott signing during Tuesday's Early Edition.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"First off, dude has an elite nickname. He's the 'lawn mower,' because he is relentless with his energy, and I think we're seeing a theme here with the guys that the Celtics are bringing in, whether it's draft or through free agency. Cutters, energy, younger guys that just bring some tenacity to the floor. They also have some versatility. Minott's got a great leap, he's got a decent 3-point shot.

"Look, I'm not telling you that he's going to step in and all of a sudden blossom, but these are the chances you have to take as you're starting to develop. You only have so many draft picks you were willing to bring in. At least there's a little bit of established-ness with this guy in terms of what he's been able to show at the pro level. So let's just start rolling some dice and figuring it out."

Minott's "lawn mower" nickname comes from his energetic playing style and appears to stem from an interview he gave during the NBA Summer League in 2022.

Two great Josh Minott quotes from his postgame media…



“Overall, I felt like I just got into the groove of things. It’s like a lawn mower, once I got goin, just kept goin.”



“Energy, it’s everything. I am energy. I feel like the embodiment of it.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 9, 2022

Minott and big man Luka Garza have been Boston's only reported free-agent signings so far this summer. The Celtics selected Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez, Kentucky big man Amari Williams, and VCU guard Max Shulga during the 2025 NBA Draft. They've traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis as part of their efforts to get under the second apron of the luxury tax and lost center Luke Kornet in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs.

More moves are coming for the C's, as the Minott signing will put them back over the second apron. Boston will continue to navigate its complicated financial situation while looking for frontcourt help, with Garza and Neemias Queta currently the only centers on the roster.

Veteran big man Al Horford remains on the free-agent market.