Joe Mazzulla meets with Pep Guardiola ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals brings out all the stars, both on the court and off of it. That includes marquee names from other sports.

Manchester City recently won their fourth straight English Premier League championship, and their manager, Pep Guardiola, made an appearance at TD Garden on Wednesday during NBA Finals Media Day.

He was seen talking to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Joe Mazzulla is talking to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



Intimate conversation. Mazzulla has spoken about studying other sports and applying it to 🏀 pic.twitter.com/K92xtzCVL2 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) June 5, 2024

This isn't the first time Mazzulla and Guardiola have met. Mazzulla has actually been a fan of Guardiola and his Manchester City teams for a while.

Joe Mazzulla 🤝 Pep Guardiola



The Boston Celtics head coach is a big fan of the Man City manager. pic.twitter.com/ST3AXlL8gm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2024

When Joe Mazzulla came to visit 🙌@celtics 🏀 pic.twitter.com/4S0zvA4syn — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2024

Guardiola is a great resource for Mazzulla. He's arguably the best coach in the world right now. His resume includes three UEFA Champions League titles (two with FC Barcelona, one with Manchester City), as well as 12 domestic league championships (six EPL titles, three La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles), among many other trophies.

The Spanish coach is a great motivator and tactician who consistently finds ways to maximize the production of his players.

Mazzulla in just his second season as Celtics head coach. He is hoping to win his first championship when the Celtics square off against the Dallas Mavericks in this year's NBA Finals. The series begins Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.