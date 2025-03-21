The Boston Celtics will have a new owner soon.

An investment group led by Massachusetts native Bill Chisholm -- the managing director and co-founder of private equity firm Symphony Technology Group -- has agreed to purchase a majority of the team at a $6.1 billion valuation.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck will stay on as CEO and governor of the team through the 2027-28 season.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacted to the news in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand show Friday morning.

"I just spoke to (Chisholm) yesterday, briefly, but that was a good conversation," Mazzula said.

"I think it's two-fold, right? I think you're grateful for what our ownership has done up until this point, and it kind of goes back to what we've always talked about is, the Celtics have always been in great hands. And the people who have either coached, played, owned it and been a part of it have left it in a better place.

"I think Wyc and (Steve Pagliuca) have done that, and now we transition into Bill and his group and Wyc still being there, but it's great that we have someone that is from the area and has a passion and commitment to just keep pushing the Celtics forward and trying to make it the best it can be. He shares that, and I'm looking forward to growing our relationship with him."

The Celtics have won two championships since the Grousbeck family bought the team in 2002, including last year's league record 18th title in franchise history.

The C's are in a good position to win another one this season. They entered Friday with a 50-19 record, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

They start a six-game road trip Friday against the Utah Jazz.