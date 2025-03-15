Mazzulla praises ‘overlooked' Holiday after big night vs. Heat

Jrue Holiday may not be the first, second, third, or even fourth player who comes to mind when thinking about the Boston Celtics' star-studded roster. Still, the All-Defensive guard is a crucial part of the C's championship formula.

Holiday provided a firm reminder of that in Friday's 103-91 victory over the Miami Heat, battling through his right-hand mallet finger injury to deliver a season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also contributed four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal in a stellar two-way performance.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla heaped praise on Holiday after the win. When asked about the 34-year-old veteran's impact being "kind of" overlooked, Mazzulla issued a correction.

"It's not 'kind of.' It is overlooked," Mazzulla said. "But it's overlooked because that's just the type of person that he is, and it's also just the type of teammate that he is, that he'll do whatever it takes to win for his team.

"Tonight, the ball found him early and I'm glad he was aggressive and then he was able to build through that. I thought he made some timely plays and some big-time plays. I'm really happy for him because he does get overlooked at times, but we're really grateful to have him."

Holiday has never been flashy or outspoken, but he has been among the most consistent two-way players since entering the league in 2009. The two-time NBA champion continues to lead by example in Boston, most recently by battling through a finger injury that forced him to miss several games.

"I'm doing the best I can. Today was a good day," Holiday told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "Sometimes on the catch, it feels weird, but there's no excuses out here. They don't care that my finger's broken or I have mallet finger. Just trying to come out here every game and focus and try to lock in."

Abby Chin caught up with Jrue Holiday after the Celtics' 103-91 win against the Miami Heat, and he talks through what it took to drop a season-high 25 points.

Holiday stepped up with Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) sidelined. The Celtics will hope to have the duo back in the starting lineup when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday for the second night of their back-to-back.

Tip-off for C's-Nets is set for 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.