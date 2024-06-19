‘Mazzulla' documentary: Inside the unique mind of Celtics coach

Joe Mazzulla contains multitudes.

The Boston Celtics head coach has a style all to his own: He's a maniacal competitor who practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu on a regular basis, and he's a man of deep faith who carries a rosary made of the original Boston Garden parquet. He leaps onto the court to contest opponents' shots and looks for exit strategies while getting coffee at his local Dunkin'.

Mazzulla faced plenty of skepticism when he became the Celtics' interim head coach in September 2022 following Ime Udoka's suspension, but now, he's an NBA champion, guiding Boston to one of the best overall campaigns in league history (80-21 record including playoffs) that culminated in a gentleman's sweep of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

So, what drives the 35-year-old Rhode Island native, who just became the youngest head coach since player/coach Bill Russell (1969) to lead his team to an NBA title? Our NBC Sports Boston documentary crew spent hours with Mazzulla throughout the 2023-24 season, and the result was a three-part docuseries that dives into his competitive spirit, his childhood origins and much more.

Check out all three parts of the documentary below.

Part 1: How Mazzulla's faith and father have a daily impact on Celtics coach

Mazzulla talks about how his Rhode Island roots, his faith, and his late father Dan continue to impact him daily.

Part 2: Sacrifices and Mindset

Mazzulla discusses the sacrifices and mindset needed to achieve something great and takes us along for part of his game-day routine, which includes coaxing our producer into a cold tub plunge. Mazzulla also explains what he learned from last year's playoffs.

Part 3: Being Misunderstood and Returning to His Roots

We continue to look at what matters most in Mazzulla's life, including his faith, how a new dog gave him perspective on being misunderstood, the importance of food and family and what he'd do if the Celtics won a title.

