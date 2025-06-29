JD Davison is still a part of the Boston Celtics' plans -- for now.

The Celtics are exercising their team option on Davison worth $2.27 million for the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports. Davison's salary is non-guaranteed and doesn't become fully guaranteed until Jan. 10, 2026, so Boston can release him at any point prior to the start of the season without absorbing a salary cap hit.

Davison didn't play much at the NBA level last season, appearing in just 16 games for the Celtics while averaging 2.1 points over 5.8 minutes per game. He thrived in the G League, however, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Maine Celtics to earn G League MVP honors.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The C's rewarded Davison's strong play by converting his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal in April, just before the end of the 2024-25 regular season. They had until 5 p.m. ET on Sunday to make a decision about his team option.

A second-round pick in 2022 (53rd overall), Davison is just 22 years old and potentially could see more NBA action this season after the departure of fellow guard Jrue Holiday -- especially if the Celtics end up flipping Anfernee Simons.

But if Simons stays -- or if 2025 first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez shows more promise in the backcourt behind Derrick White and Payton Pritchard -- Davison may be the odd man out.

Either way, picking up Davison's option gives Boston flexibility to decide closer to the regular season whether to carry him on the active roster or part ways with the young guard.