Latest on Tatum's wrist injury after scary fall in Game 1 vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics' double-digit win over the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the teams' first-round NBA playoff series included a hold-your-breath moment for fans at TD Garden.

With the Celtics leading by 16 points early in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum drove to the basket and was fouled hard by Orlando's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right wrist and remained on the floor in obvious pain.

Tatum got up under his own power and stayed in the game, and while he missed both free throws after Caldwell-Pope was assessed a technical foul, he hit a 3-pointer about two minutes later in the game.

Tatum appeared to grab his right wrist at several points down the stretch before exiting Boston's 103-86 win with 17 points on 8 for 22 shooting (1 for 8 from 3-point range) with 14 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

The Celtics star confirmed he received an X-ray on his right wrist after the game but said it came back "clean," adding, "I'm good."

"It's all right. Just fell on it, landed on it," Tatum said when asked about the injury. "... It was throbbing for a second, (then) kind of went away."

Head coach Joe Mazzulla also downplayed Tatum's injury after the game, responding, "He's good," when asked about the All-Star's status. And considering Tatum stayed in the game, it doesn't appear the ailment is too serious.

Still, Tatum's injury is absolutely worth monitoring going forward, especially since it's on his shooting hand and could impact his shot in the postseason. (Tatum has dealt with injuries to his left wrist in the past, electing not to undergo surgery during the 2023 offseason.)

Tatum will have two full days to get treatment on the wrist before Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.