Horford has strong reaction to KCP's flagrant foul on Tatum

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum suffered a wrist injury after a hard foul by Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

Caldwell-Pope was called for a flagrant foul after an official's review of the play in the fourth quarter. Tatum landed hard on his right wrist as a result of the play. He remained in the game despite lying on the floor flexing his wrist for a little bit after the contact from KCP.

The C's ended up winning 103-86.

Celtics big man Al Horford was not a fan of the play. He immediately defended Tatum in the moment, and had more comments about the play when asked by reporters Tuesday.

“There was something extra,” Horford said. "It was about the second or third time they, especially KCP, went at him in that way.”

Horford didn't specify the other one or two instances that Caldwell-Pope went at Tatum. Caldwell-Pope did foul Tatum hard with 8:58 left in the first quarter as the Celtics forward drove to the basket. KCP hacked Tatum's arm (watch a replay here).

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after Tuesday's practice that Tatum is "day to day" ahead of Wednesday night's Game 2 in Boston.

It was obvious that the Magic tried to establish a physical tone early in Game 1, and that includes whoever is guarding Tatum. The Magic were the more physical team in the first half, but the Celtics did a good job ramping up their own intensity in the second half en route to a comfortable win.

This strategy by the Magic isn't likely to change. They have a lot less talent and depth than the Celtics. Mucking up the game and slowing it down is one of the few ways for Orlando to potentially keep the score close in the fourth quarter.