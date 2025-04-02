Where Tatum stands in final ESPN NBA MVP straw poll of season

Jayson Tatum is playing the best basketball of his career right now. He's a two-way superstar leading the defending champion Boston Celtics to what should be a second consecutive season with 60-plus wins.

And yet, he is not a factor in the NBA MVP conversation.

ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps released Wednesday the results of his third and final league MVP straw poll this season. It includes 100 voters, many of whom actually have a real MVP ballot this season. Therefore, it's a pretty good representation of how the final vote tally will play out.

Based on this poll, it looks like Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win his first MVP, edging out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who has won three of the last four MVPs.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a distant third place, with Tatum right behind him. No other player had more than 100 voting points in Bontemps' poll.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: 931 voting points (77 first-place votes) Nikola Jokic, DEN: 760 points (23 first-place votes) Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL: 381 points Jayson Tatum, BOS: 363 points Donovan Mitchell, CLE: 93 points

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring at 32.8 points per game and the Thunder own the league's best record at 63-12. Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. He posted the highest-scoring triple-double in league history (61 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

If Jokic hadn't won three MVPs in the last four years and there was no voter fatigue, he'd probably win the award almost unanimously this year. The fact that he's averaging almost a 30-point triple-double while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from 3-point range and might not win MVP is truly crazy.

Tatum is having a great season, too, averaging 27.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists per game. He leads the Celtics in all three categories. Tatum won't win league MVP, but there's a more important trophy he's chasing that gets handed out in June -- the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.