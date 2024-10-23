BOSTON -- All offseason, the Celtics had preached the importance of not skipping steps in their quest to repeat as champions.

So, we can only imagine Joe Mazzulla's horror when star player Jayson Tatum grabbed the microphone to address the TD Garden crowd after the Celtics received their 2024 championship rings Tuesday night.

"I can honestly say, to the best fans in the world -- let's do it again," Tatum said, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

It was a goosebump-inducing moment -- but one that Tatum didn't exactly intend. After the game, he admitted that publicly declaring his team's intentions to repeat wasn't on his agenda.

“I planned something to say, but I got caught up in the moment. I was overwhelmed,” Tatum said. “I was like in awe and emotions got the best of me.

"I know we're not supposed to talk about repeating, but the fans were just so excited, so like, f--- it, let's do it again."

Considering the atmosphere, it's hard to blame Tatum for getting caught up in the moment. Celtics legends of past and present (including 96-year-old Bob Cousy) were on hand to witness the raising of Banner 18, and Tuesday's ceremony was the final chance for Tatum to relish in the achievement he desperately sought in his previous seven seasons.

"It’s just something I’ve been dreaming about for a very, very long time. A moment that I’ve looked forward to since I’ve gotten to the league,” Tatum said.

"I’ve been very, very close to winning a championship and fallen short. So to finally get over that hump and finally be a part of an opening night ring ceremony -- something I’ve watched every year since I was a kid -- it was just a wild moment. I’m a part of history and it was worth the wait."

If Tatum was caught up in the moment pregame, he immediately flipped the switch at tip-off. The five-time All-Star went a blistering 8 for 11 from 3-point range to finish with 37 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in Boston's 132-109 rout of the New York Knicks.

The blowout win was a reminder of why the Celtics are the 2025 title favorites and appear well-equipped to become the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions. And while Tatum may have gone a little over his skis before Tuesday's game, it sounds like he's ready to put the work in to get back to the NBA mountaintop.

"After tonight, we've got to put it behind us," Tatum added. "We've got to have the same approach as last year, and you just try to get better every day. ... We're not looking to June; we're looking forward to Thursday, and that's our mindset."

The Celtics visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live and tip-off at 7 p.m.