The Boston Celtics got off to another slow start Wednesday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets, but their superstar wouldn't allow them to fall back into the same patterns that cost them in Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Jayson Tatum dropped 13 first-quarter points to help the C's cut a 13-point deficit to two heading into the second quarter. He kept his foot on the gas for the rest of the matchup, finishing with a game-high 36 points to go with 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

He spoke to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin after leading the Celtics to an emphatic 139-114 victory on the second night of the back-to-back.

"Just wanted to bounce back," Tatum said. "That's the good thing about the NBA is there's always another game. ... We didn't feel great getting on that plane last night, but we were excited about another opportunity to respond, and I knew we was going to play well today."

Wednesday's performance may have marked Tatum's best of the season thus far. He dominated with the ball in his hand while setting his teammates up for success and cleaning up the boards. He had only one turnover after contributing five of Boston's 20 turnovers in Tuesday's defeat.

"I just take what the defense gives me. I work really hard at this game, I put a lot into it, and I like to credit myself for being able to do a little bit of everything when I'm out here," he said.

Tatum starred alongside Jaylen Brown, who ended up with 24 points and a season-high 12 rebounds while boasting a game-high +27. The five-time All-Star spoke about how when he and Brown get going, it's a game-changer for the C's.

"It's super important," Tatum said. "Just by setting the tone with energy and things like that. You're not always gonna make shots, but are you impacting the game? Are you getting other guys open? Are you attacking the rim? Are you asserting yourself on both ends of the floor? And that's what Joe (Mazzulla) challenges us to do on a nightly basis."

The Celtics will enjoy a couple of rest days before returning home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Watch Tatum's full interview with Abby Chin in the video player above.