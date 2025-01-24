Jayson Tatum named All-Star starter for fifth consecutive season

To no one's surprise, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will head out west next month for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

The Boston Celtics superstar was named an All-Star starter Thursday for the fifth consecutive year. It's the sixth All-Star nod of his illustrious eight-year career.

Tatum will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) in the Eastern Conference starting lineup.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) make up the starting five in the West.

Jayson Tatum has been named an All-Star starter for the 5th consecutive season and is now a 6x All-Star ⭐🍀 pic.twitter.com/NMbtOdABf1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2025

Tatum is in the midst of one of his best statistical seasons. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor (35.5 percent from 3-point range) over 41 games. The rebounding and assist numbers are career-highs.

As of Thursday, most sportsbooks give Tatum the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 NBA MVP award. He has earned two NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors this season, giving him 12 for his career. Only Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15) have more in Celtics history.

Tatum was named the 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP after notching 55 points (22-31 FG, 10-18 3-PT), 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The 2025 NBA All-Star reserves will be announced on Jan. 31. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.