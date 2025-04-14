Trending
Boston Celtics

Tatum joins Larry Bird as only Celtics to accomplish this rare feat

Tatum continues to put his name into the Celtics' record books.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum played arguably the best basketball of his career this season, and he made some team history in the process.

Tatum led the C's in total points (1932), rebounds (623), assists (431) and steals (76). As a result, he joined Larry Bird as the only players to lead the Celtics in all four categories during a single season multiple times.

Tatum also accomplished this feat in the 2020-21 campaign.

Tatum led the C's with 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game this season. He has scored 26-plus points per game in five consecutive seasons. His 250 made 3-pointers were the most of any forward in the league this season. No other forward made more than 200.

The 26-year-old superstar should make first team All-NBA for the fourth straight season. The last Celtics player to do that was Bird, who made All-NBA first team in eight straight seasons from 1979-80 through 1987-88.

Regular season success is great, but Tatum and the Celtics have higher goals.

The 2025 NBA playoffs begin this weekend, where the C's will try to repeat as champions.

Boston's first-round opponent will be the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

