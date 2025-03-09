Tatum, Brown prove they're NBA's best duo in Celtics' win vs. Lakers

BOSTON -- Saturday night's showdown between the Celtics and Lakers wasn't just another game. It was much more than that. It was a clash between the NBA's most heated rivals, two of the league's hottest teams over the last month, and two teams that could potentially meet in the 2025 NBA Finals.

So it was no surprise that the Celtics leaned heavily on their two superstars -- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- and they answered the challenge in a 111-101 win at TD Garden.

“Today was not one of those regular season, normal games where it’s whatever,” Brown said postgame. He later added: “Tonight was definitely (different). Celtics-Lakers. Two big-time teams. We wanted to win tonight. And we did what it took to win.”

Tatum scored 40 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists. He played 45 of a possible 48 minutes, exiting the game just briefly in the second quarter and playing the entire second half. Brown poured in 31 points with six rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes.

“There have been times when they’ve been called upon to make plays, and they both have made plays, whether it’s for themselves or for others, and they’re taking on that challenge, and they’re doing a great job of getting to their spots, and making the play that’s necessary,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame.

“Jaylen had two turnovers, which is great. JT had three, which is great. Just their ability to make plays for themselves and their teammates is important. Sometimes, the game calls upon them to be great, and we need them to do it, and they both delivered.”

Tatum's offense was key throughout the game. The Celtics trailed by as many as eight points in the first quarter, but they quickly stormed back thanks to a couple 3-pointers from Tatum and went into the second quarter all tied at 33. Tatum ended the first half strong, hitting a 3-pointer to put Boston up 56-54 with 1:12 left, then he went coast-to-coast for a dunk in the final seconds to give Boston a 58-54 halftime edge.

The game was really won in the third quarter when the C's outscored the Lakers 29-13 and at one point went on a 17-2 run. Tatum capped off a brilliant quarter with a step-back 3-pointer in the final seconds, giving Boston an 87-67 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brown's defense was fantastic, especially against Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. Just like in the 2024 NBA Finals last June, Brown put the clamps on Doncic. He stole the ball from Doncic two or three times, including one takeaway that led to a fastbreak dunk for Al Horford in the first half.

“I think Luka is one of the greats,” Brown said postgame. “He is one of those generational talents. I have fun watching Luka play offensively, like what he’s capable of doing, scoring the ball like his talent is, offensively, his talent is next to none. He’s one of my favorite players on that side of the ball, so I spend a lot of time watching his game and things like that. So tonight I was able to make some plays, but Luka’s a great player.”

Brown's willingness to guard the opponent's best wing player every night is a huge lift for the Celtics, and it takes a lot of pressure off Tatum and the rest of the players. It's not the sexiest job, and it's certainly not an easy one. But Brown relishes these challenges, and that's exactly what you want in a superstar and leader.

"The toll that it takes -- the mental, emotional, and physical toughness that it takes to do what Jaylen is able to do, and like he did tonight, it is just high-level by him," Mazzulla said. "And Jayson’s ability to take pride in his individual defense. When your best players take pride in their individual defense, I think it sets a tone for your team, and those guys take on that challenge. JB thrives taking on that challenge.”

Brown stepped up offensively, too. The Lakers trimmed a 20-point deficit all the way down to four points in the fourth quarter. With the C's leading 99-95, Brown launched a 3-pointer over Doncic and hit it, giving his team a seven-point cushion with 4:08 to play. The Lakers didn't recover after that shot as Boston's lead quickly grew back to double-digits.

There are a lot of great duos in the league. Doncic and LeBron James are near the top of the list, too. But it's pretty hard to find one that plays at a higher level at both ends of the floor than Tatum and Brown. They score a lot of points, which is obviously valuable, but it's the commitment to defense and doing the dirty work that makes them stand out against other duos.

Tatum and Brown do whatever it takes to win, and that's why they're NBA champions.

“You’ve got to be in incredible shape, first off,” Brown said. “I think that pretty much sums it up. You got to be in great shape. And we have a great team, and each and every night it’s an honor to be able to be a part of a winning group.

“And I’m willing to make sacrifices on either end to get the job done, but on any given night, I could be the best player on the floor on offense or defense, and my team knows that and respects that."