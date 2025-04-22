Tatum doubtful for Celtics-Magic Game 2 with bone bruise in wrist

Jayson Tatum appears to have avoided a serious injury to his right wrist. But it sounds like the ailment isn't going away any time soon.

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 22 at 4:04 p.m. ET): The Celtics announced Tuesday that Tatum is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 2 with a right distal radius bone bruise.

The Celtics star confirmed he underwent an MRI on his wrist Sunday afternoon after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's hard foul sent him to the floor in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the MRI revealed a "bone bruise" in Tatum's right wrist.

"It's believed to be a pain tolerance injury -- something that the Celtics will be managing day-to-day," Charania said on SportsCenter.

Tatum's status is "somewhat up in the air" for Game 2 of the teams' first-round series Wednesday, per Charania, who added the injury "clearly might be something that lingers for a little bit."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla also deemed Tatum "day-to-day" on Tuesday, noting that Tatum "was able to do some stuff" at Boston's practice.

"He was sore after the game; he’s gotten a little bit better today," Mazzulla said of Tatum. "He was able to go through some on-court work and we’ll go from there."

Assuming Tatum doesn't have any structural damage in his wrist, that's good news for the Celtics. But his injury certainly is worth monitoring, especially if it impacts his shot.

The All-Star forward shot just 36.4 percent (8 for 22) from the floor in Game 1 and struggled with his shot last postseason as well, making just 42.7 percent of his field goals and 28.3 percent of his 3-pointers.

If Tatum's wrist continues to bother him going forward, it's in the Celtics' best interest to end their first-round series with the Magic as soon as possible to buy him some time to rest and recover ahead of Round 2.

NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Game 2 begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live ahead of tip-off at 7 p.m. ET with Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine on the call.