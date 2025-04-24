The Boston Celtics successfully navigated Jayson Tatum's first-ever missed playoff game Wednesday night, fending off the Orlando Magic in a 109-100 win that gives them a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

But will we see Tatum back on the court Friday when the series shifts to Orlando for Game 3?

Head coach Joe Mazzulla joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday to share the latest on Tatum's right wrist injury, which he sustained in Game 1 on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Yeah, there will definitely be a chance," Mazzulla said when asked about the possibility of Tatum playing in Game 3. "Again, he's dealing with a severe bone bruise. He's day-to-day, and he's progressively gotten a little bit better each day."

Mazzulla played coy Wednesday night when asked about Tatum, saying he had "no idea" when he found out the Celtics star wouldn't play in Game 2. He was a bit more forthcoming Thursday, however, revealing that Tatum made every effort to play before being ruled out shortly before tip-off.

"He went through all the protocols and did everything he could possibly do up until the last moment to try and play, and just wasn't able to do it," Mazzulla said. "But he'll go back at it again today, and he's in that day-to-day process right now.

"At the end of the day, I know he'll do whatever it takes to put himself in a position to play and put our team in position to win. It's just kind of who he is, and we're just trusting that."

The good news for the Celtics is that Tatum doesn't appear to have structural damage in his wrist, and that his bone bruise is more of a pain management and flexibility issue. Whether the four days between Sunday's Game 1 and Friday's Game 3 are enough recovery time for Tatum remains to be seen, but Mazzulla said the All-Star forward is attacking his rehab.

"He's doing whatever he can, every minute of the 24 hours, to put him(self) in position to try and be out there on the court," Mazzulla said. "I trust his process. I trust his mindset, trust the people around him that helped put him in position, and that's all we can do."

And as for that viral moment in Game 1 when Mazzulla yelled at Tatum to "Get up!" while Tatum writhed on the floor in pain following his injury? Mazzulla explained that's just an example of the dynamic between the head coach and his star player.

"I think it's just love -- the love of the relationship that we have, the understanding of the moment, understanding of our environment," Mazzulla said. "Just grateful for the relationship that we have, the relationship we have with our players knowing that we can push each other.

"He pushes me, I try to push him, and we try to do that for each other."

Tip-off for Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.