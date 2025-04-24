Tatum doubtful for Game 3 vs. Magic; Holiday added to injury report

The Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic in Game 2 without Jayson Tatum, and they'll likely have to do the same Friday in Game 3.

Tatum was listed as doubtful on Thursday's injury report due to the wrist injury he sustained on a hard foul by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 1. He also had a doubtful designation for Game 2 before being ruled out in the hour leading up to tip-off.

Jrue Holiday was a surprise addition to the Celtics' injury report with a right hamstring strain. The veteran guard is listed as questionable to play in Game 3.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Tatum's injury during his Thursday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand."

"Yeah, there will definitely be a chance," Mazzulla said when asked about the possibility of Tatum playing in Game 3. "Again, he's dealing with a severe bone bruise. He's day-to-day, and he's progressively gotten a little bit better each day."

As for Holiday, it's unclear when he suffered his hamstring injury. He played 36 minutes in Boston's Game 2 win, recording 11 points with six assists, four rebounds, and one block.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Magic is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off in Orlando. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.