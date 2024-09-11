Jayson Tatum is an NBA champion, a five-time All-Star, and a four-time All-NBA selection. The Boston Celtics star is among the top players in the league, but the MVP award still eludes him as he prepares for his eighth season.

Tatum placed sixth in NBA MVP voting last season, fourth in 2023, and sixth in 2022. He'll almost certainly be in the mix again next spring if he stays healthy, but he still isn't concerned about individual accolades after leading Boston to Banner 18.

In a conversation with Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated, Tatum was asked about balancing his MVP aspirations with another run at a title.

"Yeah, winning takes precedence over everything," Tatum answered. "Winning a championship is the most important. Playing the right way. But it's been done. It's possible. You can play the right way, you can dominate the game, you can strive for a championship, and be an MVP of the league. So, you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. You can do both."

Both the MVP award and the 2025 NBA title should be in play for Tatum. The 26-year-old is in the prime of his illustrious career and is the unquestioned leader of the overwhelming championship favorite. As great as he was in 2023-24, there's reason to believe he can be even better on the quest for a repeat.

Tatum may also be entering the new season with a chip on his shoulder. He was named to Team USA's 2024 Olympics roster unlike his C's teammate Jaylen Brown, but was mysteriously benched in two of the six games by head coach Steve Kerr. Although he earned a gold medal, he admitted having to sit out was a "challenging" experience.

Nonetheless, he'll shift his focus to Banner 19 when Celtics training camp begins later this month. Boston will begin preseason play with two games against the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6. Its regular-season opener is set for Oct. 22 vs. the New York Knicks at TD Garden.