Tatum named first Eastern Conference Player of the Week of new season

The 2024-25 NBA season is only one week old, and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has already earned an award.

The NBA announced its first Eastern Conference and Western Conference Player of the Week winners Monday. Tatum won for the East, and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthoy Davis won for the West.

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season (Oct. 22-27). pic.twitter.com/lNHMvyW0ni — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 28, 2024

Tatum helped lead the Celtics to a 3-0 start with wins over the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. He is averaging 33 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range.

This is the 11th time Tatum has won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. He won it once last season in November.

Tatum and the Celtics will be back in action Monday night when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.