Tatum: C's ‘fed off' Horford's energy in win over Grizzlies

Al Horford turned back the clock Monday night in the Boston Celtics' 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The veteran big man, who turns 39 in June, delivered a team-high and season-high 26 points with nine rebounds off the bench. That's the most points he has ever scored as a reserve in his 18-year NBA career.

Horford achieved the feat by knocking down six 3-pointers. He hadn't scored 26 points in a regular-season game since Feb. 2021.

C's star Jayson Tatum credited the ageless wonder for setting the tone in Boston's victory.

"Al played amazing today. He kept us in it and he hit some big shots in that second half. We just fed off his energy," Tatum told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin.

"Oldest guy on the team and he had the most energy in the last game of the road trip. We needed him big tonight. That was a special performance."

Horford’s dedication off the court has allowed him to maintain a championship-level impact despite being one of the league’s oldest players.

"A lot goes into what you guys see out here," Horford said after the game. "There's preparation and getting myself ready as best I can to perform and taking care of my body. And for me, it's always just staying ready and trying to play the right way.

"I feel like I put in a lot of work, so even though I'm older, I feel like I can do things when I'm called to contribute or impact winning. It all goes for me with my preparation and my work.”

Horford and the C's are at the top of their game with the playoffs looming. Boston completed its six-game road trip with a perfect 6-0 record for the first time in franchise history and has now won nine consecutive games.

The Celtics will look to extend their win streak to double digits when they return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.