Tatum posts first message on Instagram after Achilles injury

Jayson Tatum's recovery process has begun.

The Boston Celtics superstar suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of his team's Game 4 loss against the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that Tatum is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing a successful surgery, but they did not give an official timetable for his return.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Tatum reacted publicly for the first time Wednesday with an Instagram post of him laying in his hospital bed, along with the caption, "Thankful for all the love and support."

Tatum didn't waste any time addressing his injury. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported details on why that was the case.

"According to a league source, the injury was confirmed when Tatum underwent testing Tuesday morning and the decision was made to operate immediately because swift action following Achilles’ injuries tends to lead to more favorable outcomes," Himmelsbach wrote Tuesday.

"The source added that complications during these procedures are common, so the Celtics were encouraged when Tatum emerged from surgery with no further issues."

Tatum led the Celtics with 28.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the playoffs at the time of his injury.

The Celtics trail the Knicks 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Boston must win three straight games to advance to the conference finals, starting with Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.