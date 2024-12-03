Jaylen praises Celtics' ‘young stars' after win over Heat

The Boston Celtics needed their supporting cast to step up with four of their top eight sidelined for Monday's game vs. the Miami Heat. Sure enough, the "Stay Ready Crew" lived up to its name.

With Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser out, Boston got contributions from several role players in its 108-89 victory over its Eastern Conference rival. Jordan Walsh made his second NBA start. Payton Pritchard dropped 25 points to mark his fourth straight game with at least 20 off the bench. Luke Kornet tied a career-high with six blocks. Drew Peterson played 23 minutes for the second consecutive night after previously playing only 30 minutes for his entire NBA career, and he finished with seven points and seven boards.

Neemias Queta added four points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 15 minutes. Rookie Baylor Scheierman even got some run late in the fourth quarter alongside JD Davison and Jaden Springer with the win all but sealed.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who led the way with a game-high 29 points, had high praise for the second unit after the game.

"We've got some young stars," Brown told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "Shoutout to our development team. They come in and they get to work. They listen to our coaching staff and they're getting better and better. They're ready when their number is called.

"You never know, guys are injured, guys are out. They step in and fit right in, so shoutout to them. Jordan, Drew Peterson, JD, even Neemy (Neemias Queta) at times has been excellent, so shoutout to those guys."

Many considered the Celtics' bench a weakness early last season, but it's clear that depth has become one of the reigning champions' biggest strengths. Second-unit standouts like Pritchard, Hauser, Kornet, and Tillman helped Boston en route to Banner 18, and now it looks like Peterson, Queta, and Walsh could have bigger roles on the quest for a repeat.

As for Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP missed Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an illness, but he was happy to feel more like himself and lead his team to a bounce-back win on Monday.

"Can't lose two in a row," he said. "I'm not feeling my best, but just wanna come out there for my team and just help us get a win. A back-to-back can be tough, so wanted to make sure we came out with the right energy."

Brown and the C's will look to keep the same energy -- albeit with a healthier roster -- when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.