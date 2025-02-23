Jaylen Brown's mindset amid C's hot streak will fire up fans

The Boston Celtics are back to playing championship-level basketball. They enter Sunday's game against the New York Knicks with eight wins over their last nine games.

They've rebounded from a tough stretch that extended from December through January. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 27, they went 16-12 with an uncharacteristic 8-7 record at TD Garden.

What's been the key to Boston's bounce-back? C's star Jaylen Brown shared his candid thoughts at the premiere of Max's upcoming "Celtics City" documentary.

"One has been health, two has been just getting some momentum, some rhythm," Brown told NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg. "We had a bunch of injuries and guys haven't been on the same floor together.

"And just, you know, reminding ourselves what we're doing this for. What we're playing for. We're playing for greatness. Sometimes, these regular-season games can get mundane, but it's part of the journey. We can't skip any steps. So we've got to embrace the hard times that we have.

"So I'm looking forward to us to like, being on a stretch like we are now, and looking forward to kicking some teams' ass."

Brown's fiery response reflects the attitude the Celtics have played with during their torrid stretch. Boston has the NBA's fourth-best net rating (12.7) since its hot streak began on Jan. 29. Five of their eight wins in their last nine games have been by double-digits, including a 27-point blowout vs. the Knicks and Friday's 20-point rout vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. They also overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Sixers on Feb. 2.

Both Brown and Jayson Tatum have fueled the team's recent surge. Over the last nine games, Brown is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. Tatum has averaged 26.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists with a 45.9 shooting percentage in that span. He earned his second triple-double of the season Friday night.

The superstar tandem will look to treat their home crowd to another statement victory on Sunday. Tip-off vs. the Knicks is set for 1 p.m. ET with coverage starting at noon on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.