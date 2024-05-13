Jaylen Brown mic'd up in Celtics' Game 3 win is great content

Jaylen Brown is leading the Boston Celtics in scoring (24.1 points per game) and shooting percentage (55.6 percent) this postseason -- but his impact goes well beyond the stat sheet.

That much was evident in the Celtics' 106-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night.

While Brown scored 28 points on an uber-efficient 13 of 17 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three assists, he also played an active leadership role, hyping up his teammates prior to tip-off and offering words of encouragement to All-Star forward Jayson Tatum coming out of a timeout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brown was mic'd up for Saturday's game, giving fans a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how he communicates during live action. Check out the video player above to watch the best moments of Brown mic'd up from Game 3, and read Chris Forsberg's column on how the All-Star wing made his voice heard in the victory.

Brown and the Celtics will look to extend their 2-1 series lead Monday night in Game 4, with tip-off in Cleveland set for 7 p.m. ET and NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.