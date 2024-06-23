Trending
Jaylen Brown offering reward for ring lost at championship parade

The Celtics star took to Instagram to ask fans for help to find the ring he says he lost Friday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Celtics forward and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is looking for a missing ring, which he says was lost during the team's triumphant duck boat parade through the city on Friday.

Brown took to Instagram Saturday to ask fans for help to find the ring that he says was lost at the parade the day before.

"Reward for whoever finds this ring, lost it at the parade," Brown wrote on social media.

The apparently diamond-encrusted ring has Brown's 7uice logo.

The 7uice Foundation looks to connect youth to opportunities in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health, wellness, leadership and activism, plus sustainability and technology.

Brown was front and center at the Celtics' championship duck boat parade on Friday while wearing a shirt that appeared to send a message to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Celtics wing Jaylen Brown spins a basketball during Boston's 2024 championship parade.

