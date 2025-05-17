Jaylen has partial meniscus tear, played through injury: Report

Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a right knee injury since March, and we now know severity of his ailment.

The Boston Celtics star has a partially torn right meniscus, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday. Brown will be "evaluated this week to determine if surgery is needed," per Shelburne.

Brown missed six games over a 13-game span in March as well as the final three games of the regular season due to a knee injury the team labeled as "right knee posterior impingement." After an April 3 loss to the Miami Heat, Brown admitted he was dealing with consistent knee pain but planned to play through it.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I've had to come to grips that every night I'm not gonna feel my normal self," Brown said at the time, "but that doesn't mean I still can't make plays and things like that. So, it's just something that we are working through."

Brown didn't miss a game in the postseason, and while his typical explosiveness was limited, he still averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles suffered in Game 4, Brown helped keep Boston's season alive in a Game 5 win over the New York Knicks with 26 points, eight rebounds and a playoff career-high 12 assists.

"I don't make excuses," Brown said after the Celtics' season-ending loss in Game 6 on Friday. "Obviously, it's tough the way we went out like tonight, but the way we finished the year, personally, the way I finished the year, persevering through some physical stuff that I was battling through, I'm proud of our group."

How long Brown needs to recover remains unclear and will depend on whether he elects to have surgery, but his injury adds another wrinkle to an already uncertain offseason in Boston.