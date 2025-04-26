Jaylen Brown: Fight might break out if Magic's hard fouls continue

Kristaps Porzingis said after the Boston Celtics' Game 2 win over the Orlando Magic that the C's are "not gonna let anybody punk us" in the playoffs. Jaylen Brown took it a step further after Boston's Game 3 defeat.

Orlando received its third flagrant foul in as many games when Cole Anthony pulled Brown to the floor in the second quarter. The Celtics star writhed in pain after landing awkwardly on his hand, but he stayed in the game.

After the game, Brown revealed he injured his finger on the play.

“I dislocated my index finger, but I got nine more. So I’m all right," he told reporters.

The Magic's first flagrant in the series was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's hard foul on Jayson Tatum, who injured his wrist on the play and was forced to miss Game 2 due to the injury. Goga Bitadze earned the second flagrant with the elbow that bloodied Porzingis in Game 2.

Orlando's three flagrants account for a fraction of the team's hard fouls in the series thus far. If the trend continues, Brown believes tensions could boil over.

"There might be a fight break out or something," Brown said. "Because it’s starting to feel like it’s not even basketball, and the refs are not controlling the environment. So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”

The Magic have made it clear they don't plan on toning down their physical play, so this series could get even more interesting on Sunday in Orlando.

"Definitely was a physical game," Brown added. "They got away with a lot. When you get away with it, I would do it too. We'll be ready for Game 4."

The C's will look to bounce back from a brutal Game 3 loss in which they scored only 11 third-quarter points and finished with 19 turnovers. Brown and co-star Jayson Tatum combined for 13 of those TOs.

Boston has a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Sunday at Kia Center. Tip-off for the matchup is set at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.