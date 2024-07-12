Jaylen Brown added another trophy to his mantel on Thursday during the 2024 ESPY Awards.

Brown, the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, won the award for "Best Championship Performance." The C's star earned the honor over Michigan's Blake Corum and Will Johnson (College Football National Championship MVPs), Kayla Martello (Boston College Women's Lacrosse), and NJ/NY Gotham FC's Midge Purce (NSWL Championship MVP).

The ESPY for Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown 🔥



The award-filled offseason for Brown continues 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jqliNH9ZZF — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2024

Brown's teammate Jayson Tatum was nominated for "Best NBA Player," but that honor was awarded to the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists to lead the Celtics over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The three-time All-Star also played exceptional defense in the series to limit Mavs superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Brown's latest honor couldn't have come at a much better time. The 27-year-old has seemingly voiced his displeasure with being snubbed from this year's United States men's national team. His omission from the roster was a head-scratcher coming off the best season of his NBA career.

The Celtics are nominated for the "Best Team" award. Also in the running are the South Carolina Gamecocks (NCAA Women’s Basketball), Kansas City Chiefs, Michigan Wolverines (NCAA Football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), UConn Huskies (NCAA Men’s Basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball), Florida Panthers, and Texas Rangers.