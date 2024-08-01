Go inside Jaylen Brown's $4.75M Boston penthouse with the Camera Guys

Jaylen Brown recently put his $4.75 million Boston penthouse up for sale.

And the Camera Guys saw an opportunity.

NBC Sports Boston's intrepid videographer duo headed over to the Fort Point neighborhood to check out the Boston Celtics star's 3,000-square-foot pad, which features three bedrooms, a spacious roof deck and an open-concept living space featuring a pool table, arcade games and Brown's framed No. 7 Celtics jersey on the exposed brick wall.

George Sarkis of Douglas Elliman Realty agreed to give the Camera Guys the grand tour, which resulted in Glenn testing out the pool table, Moose shooting on the indoor basketball hoop in a Batman mask, and much more.

Sarkis also assured the Camera Guys that Brown isn't going anywhere; this isn't Brown's only property in the city, and he's simply looking to move on from the spacious penthouse after a terrific season in which he won Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP while helping the Celtics raise Banner 18.

The Camera Guys were impressed enough with Brown's digs that they put in a competitive offer -- but let's just say it fell a bit short.

Check out the full tour of Brown's penthouse in the video player above, or on YouTube below.