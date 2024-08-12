Ex-Celtics star makes bold Jayson Tatum prediction for 2025

You don't have to look far to find someone who thinks Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum's lack of playing time at the 2024 Paris Olympics will motivate him entering the 2024-25 NBA season.

One of his former teammates is willing to go even a step further.

Ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas predicted on X during the gold medal game Saturday that Tatum, who saw 11 minutes of playing time in Team USA's 98-87 win over France, will win NBA MVP during the upcoming campaign.

Tatum will be MVP next season!! Watch 👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 10, 2024

Tatum didn't play at all in the group stage game and semifinals matchups versus Serbia in the Olympics. He also barely played in Saturday's final.

It was unusual and a little strange for a player that just won an NBA title and has been a first team All-NBA selection three straight years to get so little playing time at the Olympics. It got to a point where several former and current NBA players, like Thomas, felt they had to chime in and defend Tatum.

Overall, this Olympic experience should end up motivating Tatum, which is great news for the Celtics as they try to defend their championship next season.

After winning a title, you'd think Tatum would finally get the respect he deserves from MVP voters. He has finished top-6 in the voting each of the last three years but never higher than fourth despite putting up tremendous stats at both ends of the floor and leading the Celtics to strong win-loss records.

The Celtics were already expected to be the title favorite entering 2024-25, and now their two best players -- Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- have all the motivation and fuel they could possibly need.