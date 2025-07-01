How Real Madrid experience will help Hugo Gonzalez make transition to Celtics

Playing on a team facing high expectations is nothing new for Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Hugo Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old forward played for Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid over the last three seasons. Whether it's basketball or soccer, Real Madrid is always expected to be a top team and contend for titles. Seasons that end without any trophies are considered a real disappointment.

Playing in Boston is similar. Expectations, especially for the Celtics, are always pretty high. It's an environment that not every player handles well.

But for Gonzalez, he's confident his experience in a pressure-packed situation at Real Madrid will help him make a smooth transition to the NBA.

"The most winning franchise in the whole NBA and that's a privilege to be part of -- a franchise like this," Gonzalez told reporters Tuesday after his introductory press conference.

"It's more or less like what I was used to at Real Madrid. They were the most winning club in Europe, too, so having that type of transition and similarities and everything is something that is gonna be easier."

Gonzalez also added: "For me, playing for the Madrid Academy since I was 10 (years old), I was almost like playing for a team where winning was a must every year, winning every title.

"So (I'm) pretty used to the team success. It's the first and the main thing for the whole season. It's nothing that I need to learn. It's something that I already got in my DNA."

Gonzalez averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for Real Madrid last season. He's also a good defensive player and plays with plenty of athleticism. It remains to be seen what kind of role Gonzalez will have as a rookie, but there's a lot to like about his skill set.

And perhaps most importantly, he's unlikely to be fazed by the bright lights of playing in Boston for the 18-time world champions.