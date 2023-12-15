Here's how Celtics can make history vs. Magic amid long home win streak

The Boston Celtics are the NBA's only undefeated team at home, but their perfect 12-0 record will be put to the test this weekend when they host the Orlando Magic in back-to-back games at TD Garden on Friday and Sunday.

The Magic have beaten the Celtics four consecutive times dating back to last season, including one win in Orlando this year. And given the C's lengthy injury report entering Friday's matchup, extending the win streak could require one of the team's best performances of the season so far.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by about 16 points and shooting just under 40 percent from 3-point range at the Garden this season.

With a win Friday over the Magic, the Celtics would have their second-longest home win streak to begin a season in team history. They are still several wins away from the team record of 17 set by the 1957-58 squad led by Hall of Famers including Bill Russell.

1957-58 : 17 straight home wins to begin the season

: 17 straight home wins to begin the season 2007-08 : 12

: 12 1984-85 : 12

: 12 2023-24: 12

One encouraging trend for the Celtics is that the three previous teams to start the season 12-0 or better at home all went to the NBA Finals that same campaign. The 1957-58 and 1984-85 teams lost in the championship series, and the 2007-08 squad won.

If you include the 2022-23 regular season, the Celtics have won 19 consecutive games at home. It's their longest home win streak since the franchise won 33 straight in Boston from Dec. 17, 1986 through Nov. 18, 1987.

Here are the longest regular season home win streaks in team history. The 2023-24 Celtics are on the list, but they've got a long way to go.

38 : 12/10/1985 through 11/28/1986

: 12/10/1985 through 11/28/1986 33 : 12/17/1986 through 11/18/1987

: 12/17/1986 through 11/18/1987 21 : 12/9/1980 through 3/11/1981

: 12/9/1980 through 3/11/1981 19: 3/8/2023 to the present

The C's have lost some important games at TD Garden in recent years, particularly in the playoffs. They went 1-2 at home in the 2022 NBA Finals versus the Golden State Warriors and 1-3 at home against the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics' dominance at home this season is an encouraging development for the team, but whether it will translate to the postseason remains to be seen. Luckily for the C's, they are in a good position to earn homecourt advantage throughout the 2024 playoffs with a league-leading 18-5 record entering Friday.