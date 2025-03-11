‘Celtics City' beyond the episode: Russell makes history amid civil rights struggle

Max's "Celtics City" docuseries continued Monday night with another deep dive into the organization's history.

Episode 2, titled "No Final Victories," focused on the late Bill Russell's legendary impact on and off the basketball court. Russell inserted himself into the civil rights struggles in Boston, drawing backlash and death threats. In the meantime, he remained an unstoppable force for the Celtics.

Before the 1966-67 season, Russell took over for Red Auerbach to become the C's player-coach and the first Black head coach in professional sports. He led Boston to its 11th title in 13 years in 1969, winning a dramatic seven-game series against Wilt Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers.

More 'Celtics City' beyond the episode

The "Celtics City" episode only scratched the surface of Russell's legacy. For more on his lasting impact, check out NBC Sports Boston's exclusive Russell-related footage and interviews below:

Highlights from NBC Sports Boston's Bill Russell special, including his path to the Celtics, relationship with legendary coach Red Auerbach, and his tireless work fighting for civil rights and social justice:

Jackie MacMullan reflects on Russell's commitment to racial justice and activism, as well as his undisputed accomplishments as a basketball player:

Red Auerbach and Bill Russell shared a special relationship that set the foundation for the most successful franchise in NBA history:

Episode 3 of Max's "Celtics City" will air next Monday at 9 p.m. ET.