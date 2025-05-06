The two sides of Celtics' historically bad shooting in Game 1 vs. Knicks

Two things that are in the eye of the beholder: beauty, and the Boston Celtics' 3-point shooting stats.

The Celtics set NBA playoff records for 3-point attempts (60) and 3-point misses (45) in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at TD Garden, going 15 for 60 beyond the arc while blowing a 20-point lead in a stunning 108-105 overtime loss.

Even for a team that set a host of 3-point records during the regular season, the Celtics' reliance on the 3-ball in the second half Monday night was astounding: 34 of their 41 field goal attempts in the second half were from 3-point range, including an astounding 19 of their 20 attempts in the third quarter.

That's right: Boston attempted just one 2-point shot in 12 minutes of third-quarter action.

The Celtics' late-game 3-point obsession was a complete 180 from the second quarter, when they made 12 of 15 2-point attempts while scoring 35 points to take a 16-point lead into halftime. But rather than continue to attack the paint, Joe Mazzulla's club curiously started settling for 3s in the second half, as the shot charts below illustrate starkly.

Celtics shot chart while building a 20-point lead (72-52, 6:19 3rd) vs rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/jP3RIw4RHC — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 6, 2025

"In those moments when the other team’s got momentum, we can’t just fire up threes," Celtics wing Jaylen Brown lamented after the game. "We’ve got to get to the free throw line, get to the paint, get to the basket, and then maybe the next 3-pointer feels a little bit better."

“We settled in the second half, a lot. It felt like they were daring us to shoot; they wanted us to shoot those shots. That’s an abnormal game in terms of us shooting the basketball."

The Knicks deserve some credit for making a defensive adjustment to steer the Celtics away from the paint and goad them into "settling" for 3-point shots. But Brown's final comment hints at the other side of this story.

Boston shot just 25 percent from 3-point range, tied for its fifth-worst shooting game of the season (regular-season or playoffs) and well below its season average of 36.8 percent. And according to the NBA's tracking data, 56 of the Celtics' 60 attempts Monday qualified as "open" looks.

As Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg illustrates below, the C's made just 29.2 percent of their "wide open" 3-point attempts Monday after making them at a 40.7 percent clip during the regular season.

NBA tracking scored 56 of Boston's 60 3-pointers as open or better (4+ feet of space from nearest defender)



Celtics shot 29.2% (7-24) on wide-open 3s, down from 40.7% on those shots in regular season.



Celtics shot 21.9% (7-32) on open 3s, down from 35% in regular season. pic.twitter.com/8KJNkAN6lr — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 6, 2025

Are those stats a green light for the Celtics to keep chucking? Not necessarily. In the case of Monday's game, they had success scoring inside early in the game -- especially with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in foul trouble -- and let the Knicks off the hook by settling for 3-pointers.

But it's also true that Monday was an "abnormal" shooting game from Boston, to use Brown's term. Case in point: There was just one instance this season where the Celtics shot 29 percent or worse from 3-point range in back-to-back games (Jan. 10 vs. Sacramento and Jan. 12 vs. New Orleans). In the 12 other instances, they shot 33.3 percent or better the following night.

So, history suggests Boston should make more of its 3-pointers in Game 2 on Wednesday. The question is whether this team can strike the right balance between using the deep ball as a weapon -- which played a key role in raising Banner 18 last season -- and finding other ways to score when the game dictates a different approach.

"I have to have better play-calling; (we) have to make shots," Mazzulla said after the game. "We have to make some better reads. It’s a combination of all those things.

“We have to be better. You have to make the ones when you’re open. The process of our shot quality was good."

Tip-off for Game 2 at TD Garden is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.