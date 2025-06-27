Celtics future draft picks: Updated list after 2025 NBA Draft

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have stocked up on future draft assets over the last week.

On Monday, the Celtics traded veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons, a 2030 second-round draft pick from the New York Knicks, and the Blazers' own 2031 second-round pick. They followed that by sending big man Kristaps Porzingis and a 2026 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that yielded them Georges Niang and the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2031 second-rounder.

Stevens continued to deal during Day 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft. Boston's president of basketball operations traded the No. 32 overall pick to the Orlando Magic for the 46th and 57th picks, plus second-rounders in 2026 and 2027.

Second-round picks are invaluable for teams like the Celtics that are over the luxury tax. While first-round picks have a predetermined salary slot over four seasons, second-rounders can be signed to similar-length deals starting at minimum salaries that don't need to be guaranteed for all of the years.

That's a big reason why Stevens has loaded up on second-round draft picks this summer, and he may not be done just yet. There are still moves to be made as Boston looks to shed more salary, which it must do to retain pending free agents Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

For now, here's an updated list of the Celtics' future draft assets. This list will be updated if and when more moves involving draft picks are made.

2026

Round 1: Own

Own Round 2: Most favorable between Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Trail Blazers

Most favorable between Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Trail Blazers Round 2: Most favorable between Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and Magic

Most favorable between Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and Magic Round 2: Potential pick swap with Memphis Grizzlies

2027

Round 1: Own

Own Round 2: Least favorable of Trail Blazers and Pelicans.

Least favorable of Trail Blazers and Pelicans. Round 2: Most favorable between Celtics and Magic

2028

Round 1: Potential pick swap with San Antonio Spurs (Protected top 1)

2030

Round 1: Own

Own Round 2: Via Knicks

2031

Round 1: Own

Own Round 2: Via Trail Blazers

Via Trail Blazers Round 2: Via Cavaliers

Via Cavaliers Round 2: Via Rockets (Protected 31-55)

2032