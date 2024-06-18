Trending

Former Celtics players react as Boston wins 18th championship

Players who wore Celtics green were thrilled to witness the team's first title since 2008.

By Jordan Daly

The Boston Celtics have done it. With a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, Boston has secured its 18th championship, surpassing the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most in NBA history.

As the confetti fell at TD Garden, former Celtics players chimed in on social media to react to their team winning its first title in 16 years, with a dominant 106-88 win in Game 5.

Kendrick Perkins claimed this season's Celtics team completed the most dominant playoff run of all-time:

Kevin Garnett shares a GIF of when he won the Finals in Boston:

Paul Pierce seemingly called out those who doubted that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could win together:

Pierce is also excited for Boston's iconic duck boat parade celebration, which is rumored to be on Friday:

Isaiah Thomas showed love to his former team for accomplishing the ultimate goal:

Evan Turner was loving the videos of the Celtics' locker-room celebrations:

Antoine Walker shared a throwback picture of him in green calling for Banner 18:

Meanwhile, Rasheed Wallace -- who spent the 2009-10 season with the Celtics -- was left wondering if Boston will repeat:

