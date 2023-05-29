Eddie House blasts Celtics for another playoff loss at TD Garden

​The fans at TD Garden brought their A game for Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately for them, the Boston Celtics did not.

The C's failed to complete their historic comeback bid as they were dominated by the Miami Heat on Monday night, 103-84. As loud as it was in and around the arena, the electrifying environment wasn't enough to spark a Celtics win at home.

Boston now has an 11-12 record on its home court over the last two postseasons. That is the most home losses over a two-postseason span in NBA history.

Our Eddie House didn't mince words while discussing the Celtics' bizarre playoff struggles at TD Garden.

"At what point are you going to get tired of somebody celebrating on your home court?" House asked on Celtics Postgame Live. "At what point are you going to get tired of somebody hoisting a trophy (on your own court), everybody hoo-rah-ing in the locker room, Gatorade, water bottles shaking everywhere. When are you going to get tired of that? When are you going to get tired of that and be on the winning side of that?

"These fans deserve it. They wanted to see it. But from the jump, we were never able to get the fans involved. I just felt like they were a step behind on every single thing, offensively and defensively."

The Celtics' 2022 NBA Finals run ended with the Golden State Warriors celebrating a Game 6 victory at TD Garden. This time, the No. 8 seed Heat hoisted a trophy after outclassing Boston on its home floor. Miami shot 48.8 percent from the floor (14-28 from 3) while limiting the C's to 39 percent on field goals, including just 21.4 percent (9-42) from deep.

"I failed. We failed. We let the whole city down," Celtics star Jaylen Brown said after the game.

Now, the focus will shift to offseason Celtics storylines such as Brown's contract situation. The two-time All-Star is eligible for the $ 295 million supermax extension after making second-team All-NBA this season.

The Heat will face off against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. ​