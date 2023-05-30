Draymond Green trolls Celtics fans after Game 7 loss to Heat

​Draymond Green couldn't help but smile during his recap of the Boston Celtics' Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors star took pleasure in the C's demise just under a year after defeating them in the 2022 NBA Finals. For the second straight postseason, Boston lost at home in front of the TD Garden crowd.

That was the best part for Green, who drew the ire of C's fans throughout the 2022 Finals. After a dust-up with Jaylen Brown in Game 2 of the series, fans chanted "f--- you, Draymond' in Game 3. Green didn't take kindly to the taunts and made sure to troll Boston fans every chance he got during the Warriors' championship celebration.

His trolling continued during the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

"I must say, it did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer. Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer," Green said. ...

"Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I'm not hearing any of that (expletive). Because ya'll rude and I'm happy ya'll lost. Not happy JT (Jayson Tatum) lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you in that arena, I'm happy ya'll lost. Because, like, stop being who you are. I've heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that ya'll are. At some point you just can't be that way."

After taking his victory lap, Green went on to blast the Celtics for being a team that still isn't built for the bright lights. He also criticized Boston for how it celebrated its Game 6 victory over Miami, which ended on a wild Derrick White buzzer-beater.

"The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were," Green said. "They got to the moment and they did not look like they were ready for the moment. All of a sudden, all of the shots were short again. All of a sudden, they looked like they couldn't play basketball with their left hand again. All of a sudden, they looked like exactly who we thought they were.

"I texted a friend and told him it would not shock me if Boston goes out here and chokes. Because they're going to go back home and they're going to feel like they won already. If I'm on Miami's team and I saw the way they were celebrating and the things they were doing after Game 6, I'm immediately showing this to my teammates like, 'Look at these dudes. They think they already won something. Let's go smack them.' ...

"I was telling my friend, 'I think Miami's going to win, because Boston's going to go back home and relax.' Because let's face it, that's the types of things that Boston has done over the last couple of years. And so, it does become your MO."

Green and the Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. The difference, of course, is he and fellow Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson already have four NBA titles on their résumé. The Celtics haven't won a championship since 2008.

With his latest remarks, Green certainly won't get him a warmer reception the next time he takes the court at TD Garden. If he's trying to rise the ranks of Boston sports villains, he's doing an admirable job. ​