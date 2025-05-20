Celtics trade rumors: Are Warriors a realistic Derrick White suitor?

Silly season has started early in Boston this year.

The beginning of any NBA team's offseason usually brings a flurry of rumors and fake trade proposals, and that's especially true with the Celtics, who fell to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs and need to shed more than $20 million in salary just to avoid severely restrictive penalties associated with being in the second apron of the luxury tax.

That financial situation means the Celtics may have to consider trading at least one core rotation player. And in recent days, Derrick White's name has been thrown into the NBA rumor mill, with the Golden State Warriors floated as a potential suitor.

"Another guy for the Warriors to look at going forward is Derrick White,” The Ringer's Logan Murdoch told longtime NBA reporter Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show. “I think that’s something the Warriors are looking at right now.

"That’s somebody who can play defense, can settle everyone down especially when you have a young group like that."

White arguably is the Celtics' third-most important player behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and projects as Boston's No. 2 next season if Tatum's Achilles injury keeps him out most or all of the 2025-26 campaign. But Lowe admitted the Celtics may have to at least consider moving White and his $28.1 million salary for next season in order to shed salary.

"I’ve talked about how depressing trading Derrick White would be for Boston, and the sort of a dilemma they face in terms of, 'How much of a reset do we really want to have and who we want to be back here when Tatum comes back?'” Lowe said. “Who has trade value in the interim and where (does) Derrick White fit in that conversation?"

The Celtics have a few other avenues they can consider before exploring a White trade, such as shopping Jrue Holiday and/or Kristaps Porzingis. NBA insider Marc Stein reports the C's are "more apt" to make Holiday available via trade than White, and that Porzingis is considered Boston's "most movable vet" because he's on an expiring contract.

But if the Celtics get to the point entertaining White trade offers, are the Warriors even a realistic partner?

In order for the salaries to match, the Celtics would need to take back roughly $28 million (or slightly less) worth of contracts from Golden State. A deal involving Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski would meet those requirements, but it's unlikely the C's would have interest in that package, especially if it means releasing two players from their current roster.

Another avenue could involve a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga, who is currently a restricted free agent. But while the 22-year-old had a strong finish to the postseason -- 97 points over the Warriors' final four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- he shot just 30.5 percent from 3-point range during the regular season and missed 31 games earlier in the campaign due to a sprained ankle.

If the Celtics are forced to trade White, they should try to maximize their value for the do-it-all guard. A look at Golden State's roster suggests they'd be better off entertaining other offers.