White breaks Celtics record for most 3-point shots made in a season

Derrick White has set a new Boston Celtics team record.

The veteran point guard made his 246th 3-point shot of the season in Monday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has surpassed Isaiah Thomas, who set the C's single-season record for 3-pointers with 245 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's not surprising that this record has fallen. The Celtics are on pace to break NBA records for the most 3-pointers made and attempted by a team in one season.

The fact that White has broken the record is a little surprising. White came to the Celtics in a pre-trade deadline deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. He was not known as an excellent outside shooter, but to his credit, he has improved quite a bit in this aspect of his game.

White never shot better than 36.6 percent from 3-point range in a full season with the Spurs. He has never shot below 38.1 percent in his three full seasons with the Celtics (including this year). White entered Monday with a 38.3 3-point percentage this season.

White broke the record, but he probably won't be the only Celtics player to pass Thomas this season. Jayson Tatum came into Monday needing eight 3-pointers and Payton Pritchard needed nine 3-pointers to pass Thomas' previous record of 245 3-pointers.

Based on his season averages, White could end the season with 270 3-pointers made.

The league record belongs to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made 402 3-point shots in the 2015-16 campaign.